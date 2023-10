White (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was held out of practice all week after suffering a concussion during New England's Week 6 loss to the Raiders, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday. With White missing time, expect Sam Roberts to see an uptick in snaps as a rotational defensive lineman for the Patriots.