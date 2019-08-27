Davis (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Monday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The undrafted defensive end that spent last preseason in New England led the defense with 55 snaps in the second week of the preseason has been dealing with an undisclosed injury over the past week. It was severe enough to land him on IR, where he'll likely rehab for the season in hopes of carving out a role in 2020.

