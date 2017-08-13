Patriots' Keionta Davis: Signs with New England
Davis signed a contract with the Patriots on Friday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Davis, an undrafted rookie, racked up 31 sacks over four seasons at Tennessee-Chattanooga and earned two FCS All-America selections along the way. He was projected to be a mid- to late-round selection in April's draft before doctors discovered a bulging disc in his back. He should be good to go moving forward, though, and will look to secure a depth role along the Patriots' defensive line.
