Patriots' Keionta Davis: Signs with New England

Davis signed a contract with the Patriots on Friday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.

Davis, an undrafted rookie, racked up 31 sacks over four seasons at Tennessee-Chattanooga and earned two FCS All-America selections along the way. He was projected to be a mid- to late-round selection in April's draft before doctors discovered a bulging disc in his back. He should be good to go moving forward, though, and will look to secure a depth role along the Patriots' defensive line.