Patriots' Keionta Davis: Yet to practice

Davis has yet to practice since signing with the Patriots due to the bulging disk that slid him off draft boards, Doug Kyed of New England Sports Networkreports.

Davis is a potential steal for New England after he signed with the team earlier this week. However, the talented pass rusher has yet to practice with the team. Since he suffered his injury outside of football activities and hasn't practiced, the team can still place him on the Non-Football Injury list, which would keep him on the squad while also opening up a roster spot. At this point he's without a timetable for practice, but it wouldn't be surprising if he began the regular season on the NFI list.