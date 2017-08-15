Patriots' Keionta Davis: Yet to practice
Davis has yet to practice since signing with the Patriots due to the bulging disk that slid him off draft boards, Doug Kyed of New England Sports Networkreports.
Davis is a potential steal for New England after he signed with the team earlier this week. However, the talented pass rusher has yet to practice with the team. Since he suffered his injury outside of football activities and hasn't practiced, the team can still place him on the Non-Football Injury list, which would keep him on the squad while also opening up a roster spot. At this point he's without a timetable for practice, but it wouldn't be surprising if he began the regular season on the NFI list.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...