The Patriots selected Webster in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.

Webster (5-foot-11, 203 pounds) was a three-year starter and four-year contributor at Mississippi, where the Rebels showed a functional pass defense three out of those four years. Webster otherwise offers plenty of athletic tools, highlighted by his 4.43-second 40, 43-inch vertical, and 6.85-second three-cone drill.