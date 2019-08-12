Patriots' Ken Webster: Returns to practice
Webster (undisclosed) was removed from the PUP list Monday, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Webster started training camp on the PUP list with the undisclosed injury but he was able to start practicing Monday. The 23-year-old was a seventh-round pick in April's draft and may need to make an impression in the preseason to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...