Bourne recently said that he's ahead of schedule in his rehab from knee surgery and would like to re-sign with the Patriots this offseason, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old suffered an ACL tear to his right knee in Week 8, bringing an early end to a season in which he was averaging career bests of 4.6 catches and 50.8 receiving yards per game. Bourne is now scheduled for unrestricted free agency in March, and while he hopes to stay in New England under a new coaching staff, he acknowledged that he's not actually sure what the future will hold. He has a physical therapist living with him as part of his rehab process after Nov. 15 surgery, hoping to strengthen the quad and leg around his injured knee. Ben Volin of The Boston Globe adds that Bourne is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, with the wideout noting Tuesday that his rehab is going well and that he hopes to "get [his] name out there" for potential suitors in free agency.