Bourne caught all five of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.
Bourne had been quiet since returning from a knee injury that cost him the first four weeks of the season, but he bounced back nicely after going without a catch in two of his previous three games. He set a season high in receiving yards and scored his first touchdown of the season on a 10-yard reception in the first quarter. Given the lack of production from New England's wideouts this season, Bourne could have a tough time building on this breakout effort in Week 12 against a tough Dolphins secondary.
More News
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Expected to get snaps Week 11•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: No snaps in Week 10•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Gets more involved•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: No catches in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: One catch versus Jaguars•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Two catches versus Houston•