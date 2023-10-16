Bourne caught 10 of 11 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders.

He also gained four rushing yards on his only carry. Bourne not only led the Patriots in receptions and yards, no other New England wideout hauled in more than one pass or saw more than three targets. The veteran receiver set new season highs in catches and receiving yards as well, and Bourne has been the one semi-consistent option in the team's offense so far, posting a 28-307-2 line on 44 targets through six contests.