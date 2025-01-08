Bourne finished the 2024 regular season with 28 catches (on 38 targets) for 305 yards and a TD in 12 games.

Bourne, who suffered a torn right ACL in Week 8 of the 2023 season, began the 2024 campaign on the PUP list before being activated ahead of Week 5 action. Not surprisingly, the veteran wideout was eased back into the mix, but even when he started to see an uptick in playing time, his fantasy impact was modest most weeks. Looking ahead, Bourne is under contract with New England through 2026, but as Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston notes, it's possible that the rebuilding Patriots could consider moving on from the 29-year-old pass catcher this offseason.