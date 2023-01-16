Bourne finished the 2022 season with 35 catches on 48 targets for 434 yards and a TD in 16 games to go along with six carries for 39 yards.

In his second campaign with the Patriots, Bourne's production took a dip from the 55/800/5 stat line he logged in 2021. The 27-year-old remains under contract with the Patriots next season, but Bourne's chances of a fantasy bounce-back in 2023 hinge on the composition of the team's wideout corps following free agency and the NFL draft. With that in mind, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers are slated to be free agents this offseason, while DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton remain under contract with New England.