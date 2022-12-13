Bourne was on the field for 42 of a possible 59 snaps on offense in Monday's 27-13 win over the Cardinals en route to catching all five of his targets for 47 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The five catches marked a season-high for Bourne, whose profile in the Patriots' passing game expanded Monday with Jakobi Meyers (concussion) inactive and DeVante Parker (head) limited to just six snaps on the contest. Bourne's fantasy prospects in Week 15 hinge in large part on the availability of Meyers and Parker, but if neither are cleared for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Bourne could merit lineup consideration in deeper formats.