Bourne, who was on the field for 24 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets, caught his only target in the contest for eight yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

For the fourth time in his last five games, Bourne recorded just one target, a rate of volume that keeps the 27-year old off the fantasy radar ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings. Overall, Bourne -- who recorded 55 catches last season -- has caught 15 of his 20 targets for 175 yards through nine contests.