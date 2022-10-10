Bourne, who was on the field for a season-high 34 (of a possible 60) snaps on offense in Sunday's 29-0 win over the Lions, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught his only target in the game for one yard.

Bourne also rushed once for minus-1 yards Sunday, in a contest in which Jakobi Meyers (7/111/1 on eight targets) was clearly QB Bailey Zappe's preferred WR option. With a 10/139/0 stat line on 13 targets through five games, Bourne will remain off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats until he starts seeing consistent volume.