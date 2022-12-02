Bourne was on the field for 20 of a possible 54 snaps on offense in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Bourne caught one of his two targets for 15 yards. With 19 catches for 226 yards (on 26 targets) through 11 games to date, Bourne is off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of formats while working in a wideout corps that also includes Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton.