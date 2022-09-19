Bourne was on the field for 24 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, en route to catching two of his three targets for 16 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne was more involved the Patriots offense Sunday than he was in the team's season opener (two snaps), but until he sees more consistent playing time and targets, he'll be a risky fantasy lineup option. Through New England's first two games, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor profile as QB Mac Jones' preferred wide receiver options.