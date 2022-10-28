Bourne (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing fully Friday.
Bourne, who didn't play this past Monday against the Bears, logged limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before practicing fully Friday. The wideout is thus slated to suit up this weekend, though given his 11-156-0 receiving line on 14 targets through six games to date, he's not a high-percentage fantasy option.
