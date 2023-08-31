With Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) having been placed on IR, Bourne approaches the coming season in a Patriots wideout corps that also features JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker and rookies Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

In that context, Bourne has a chance to claim a key role in New England's passing offense out of the gate, though his target volume could fluctuate as long as his fellow key pass catchers (a group that also includes TEs Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki) remain healthy. Still, after catching 35 passes in 16 games last season, Bourne (who recorded 55 catches in 2021) has an opportunity to see an uptick in production in 2023, and if that happens he could re-emerge as a factor in deeper PPR formats.