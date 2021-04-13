Bourne has an opportunity to emerge as the Patriots' top slot option with Julian Edelman having retired, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Like fellow free-agent acquisition Nelson Agholor and returnee Jakobi Meyers, Bourne has the versatility to line up outside or in the slot. Edelman's departure following a productive stint with the Patriots that began in 2009 sets the stage for a revamped wide receiver depth chart in New England this coming season. As things stand, Bourne -- who logged a 49-667-2 stat line in 15 games for the 49ers in 2020 -- is in line to be a key target for Cam Newton. If Agholor is extensively as a deep threat by New England, it's plausible that Bourne's share of the team's slot targets could translate into PPR relevance for the 25-year-old.