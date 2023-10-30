Bourne (knee) suffered a torn right ACL during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bourne was initially hoped to have escaped with an MCL issue, but his MRI results returned showing a season-ending injury. The veteran wideout was in the midst of a promising 2023 campaign, having logged back-to-back games with a touchdown prior to his exit Sunday, making his injury a brutal loss for New England's already-thin wide receiver corps. DeVante Parker (head) was also forced out of Sunday's loss, meaning Mac Jones may have to work with Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor as his top WR trio Week 9 versus the Commanders.