Bourne had four catches on nine targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Miami.

Bourne wound up leading the team in targets, but finished fourth in terms of receiving yardage. The veteran wideout made a valiant effort on one of one of Mac Jones' few deep pass attempts Sunday, but the ball pulled was just a bit outside and pulled him out of bounds. The end result was a disappointing follow-up to last week's two-touchdown showing from the Patriots' third receiver. Fantasy managers should expect results somewhere in between his first two games when the Patriots take on the Jets next Sunday.