Bourne (lower leg) did not play in the Patriots' 20-12 preseason win over the Vikings on Saturday.

Bourne has missed the Patriots' first two preseason games due to a lower leg injury that he suffered in early August. The veteran wideout is battling for a depth spot on New England's 53-man roster, but those chances will continue to diminish for as long as he remains sidelined. Bourne will aim to return to practice this next week and be available for the Patriots' preseason finale against the Giants on Thursday.