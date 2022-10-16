Bourne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a toe injury.
Prior to his exit, Bourne caught his only target for 17 yards. In his absence, Tyquan Thornton is in line to see added wideout snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker.
