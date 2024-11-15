When asked Friday, coach Jerod Mayo said Bourne will play Sunday against the Rams, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne was active last Sunday against the Bears but didn't play a single offensive snap after he posted a 4-41-0 receiving line the previous week versus Tennessee. Mayo said Bourne had a "good week of practice." per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. Kayshon Boutte ran a position-high 29 routes versus Chicago last week, followed by DeMario Douglas (18), K.J. Osborn (16) and Ja'Lynn Polk (10). Osborn has been on and off the inactive list throughout the season, so perhaps Bourne takes his spot once again.