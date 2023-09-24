Bourne caught four of five targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Bourne tied tight end Hunter Henry for the team lead in targets, and the 28-year-old wide receiver leads New England with 25 targets through three weeks -- seven ahead of second-place Henry. Bourne also leads the team with 14 catches and 139 receiving yards heading into a Week 4 trip to Dallas.