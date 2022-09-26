Bourne brought in four of five targets for 58 yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by the Patriots in a 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Even with fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers (knee) sidelined, Bourne couldn't take full advantage. However, after a relatively lackluster first two games, Bourne at least set new season highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The veteran wideout posted an encouraging 55-800-5 line across 17 games in his first Patriots campaign in 2021, and perhaps Sunday's improved showing is a sign he'll become progressively more involved as the season unfolds.