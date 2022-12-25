Bourne brought in six of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 29 yards in the Patriots' 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Bourne was the surprise leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon in what was DeVante Parker's second straight absence due to a concussion. Bourne's season-high reception and receiving yardage figures came on the heels of a blanking over just 10 snaps against the Raiders in Week 15, making it all the more surprising. The sixth-year pro's first chance to build on the resurgent effort comes in a Week 17 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1.