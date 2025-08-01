Bourne limped off the field during Friday's intrasquad scrimmage before heading to the locker room, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Bourne went to the sideline after making a catch, and on the bench he had his left cleat off while Patriots staffers tended to him. The nature of the injury isn't known, but the eight-year pro could begin to fall behind in the battle for one of the few depth WR spots on the roster if he's required to miss a stretch of time due to the injury.