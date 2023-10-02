Bourne recorded two receptions on three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Bourne was among a group of five pass catchers with three targets for New England. Opportunity was evenly spread in part because the Patriots were losing in blowout fashion, though Bourne has progressively seen his involvement in the offense decrease. Since his two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Bourne has failed to top 50 receiving yards in his next three games.