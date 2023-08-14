Bourne has "stacked a couple days of strong practices this week," according to Mike Dussault of the Patriots' official site reports.

Dussault notes that Bourne, who turned in strong practices Sunday and Monday, "appears to be finding a stride within the (team's) Bill O'Brien offense." As the coming season approaches, the 28-year-old Bourne -- who logged a 35/434/1 receiving line in 16 games last year -- appears poised to claim a steady role in a Patriots WR corp that also includes newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as returnees DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. However, in an offense that could lean heavily on RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott, consistent targets may not be the norm for Bourne, as long as his fellow key pass-catchers remain healthy.