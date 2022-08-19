Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald relays that over the past two weeks, Bourne logged the fewest catches in team drills during practice.

Bourne finished the 2021 season with 55 catches (on 70 targets) for 800 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 12 carries for 125 yards in 17 games, and as training camp approached he looked to reestablish his key role in a WR corps that also includes DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and second-round draft pick Tyquan Thornton. Though Callahan suggests that Bourne's roster spot appears secure, the 27-year-old does face added competition for targets this season and a rebound at practice in the coming weeks would no doubt help solidify his role. With the Patriots expected to play their key healthy skill players some in Friday night's game against the Panthers, Bourne appears poised to make his preseason debut.