Bourne (toe) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Bears.
As a result, the Patriots' Week 7 wideout corps will feature Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and rookie Tyquan Thornton, with Thornton a candidate to continue to see his profile in the team's offense expand in Bourne's absence.
More News
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Not expected to play Monday•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Questionable for Monday•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: May have turf toe•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Exits Sunday's game•