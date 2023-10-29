Bourne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a right knee injury and won't return.
Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, Bourne was shaken up after an awkward tackle along the sideline. With both Bourne and DeVante Parker (head) having been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor are the Patriots' remaining wide receiver options in Week 8. Before his exit, Bourne caught three of his four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.
More News
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Scores first TD since Week 1•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Big volume in Sunday's loss•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Team-high yardage total in loss•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Held to 36 yards•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Four catches in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Does little with nine targets•