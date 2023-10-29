Bourne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a right knee injury and won't return.

Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, Bourne was shaken up after an awkward tackle along the sideline. With both Bourne and DeVante Parker (head) having been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Reagor are the Patriots' remaining wide receiver options in Week 8. Before his exit, Bourne caught three of his four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.