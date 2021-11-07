Bourne caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Panthers.

The Patriots led comfortably for the majority of this contest, so the air attack wasn't asked to do much overall. Bourne ended up leading all wideouts in targets, receptions and yardage. The veteran wideout has posted a couple of strong statistical games this year, but his upside is generally capped by a conservative offensive gameplan. Bourne and the Patriots will face a stiff test against the Browns' tough pass defense in Week 10.