Bourne was on the field for just two of the Patriots' 57 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne's lone target in the contest resulted in a 41-yard gain, but for now it looks like he's behind DeVante Parker (57 snaps), Jakobi Meyers (50 snaps) and Nelson Agholor (33 snaps) in the Patriots' wide receiver pecking order. Until steady snaps and targets come his way, Bourne is off the fantasy radar, though it's quite possible that he'll be more involved in the team's Week 2 contest against the Steelers, with his workload this coming Sunday thus worth monitoring.