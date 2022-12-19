Bourne was on the field for 11of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Bourne -- who caught five passes for 47 yards in Week 14 -- didn't haul in his only target. Given that he was out-snapped by Tyquan Thornton (60), Nelson Agholor (54) and Jakobi Meyers (40) on Sunday, Bourne isn't a high-percentage fantasy option for this weekend's contest against the Bengals.