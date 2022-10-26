Bourne (toe) was limited at practice Wednesday.
After being limited to just four snaps in Week 6 due to a toe injury, Bourne was inactive for Monday night's loss to the Bears. That the wideout continues to practice in a limited fashion suggests that he could play this weekend against the Jets, but until he's next able to get a full and productive game under his belt, Bourne isn't a high-percentage fantasy lineup option.
