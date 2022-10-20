Bourne (toe) was limited at practice Thursday.
A toe injury restricted Bourne to four snaps in this past Sunday's win over the Browns, but the wideout's limited participation Thursday gives him a chance to suit up Monday night against the Bears. That said with an 11/156/0 stat line on 14 targets in six appearances to date this season, Bourne is only an option in deeper fantasy formats.
