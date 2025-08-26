Bourne (lower leg) is on New England's initial 53-man roster Tuesday.

Bourne has been sidelined since Aug. 1 due to an apparent lower- leg injury suffered in practice, and while the veteran wideout seemed a likely cut candidate for the Patriots, it appears he's secured a depth role to begin the 2025 campaign. That said, New England's initial 53-man roster includes a hefty eight wide receivers, so further moves wouldn't be surprising.