Bourne appears to be dealing with a mild case of turf toe, Zack Cox of NESN reports.
Turf toe can cause multi-week absences, but Bourne's case "doesn't seem that serious," so he might be able to keep playing through it. The wide receiver played just four snaps in Week 6 against the Browns before exiting the game, though he remained on the sidelines with his teammates. Expect Bourne's practice reps to be capped ahead of New England's Week 7 MNF matchup with the Bears.
