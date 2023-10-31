The Patriots placed Bourne (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The transaction is merely a formality after Bourne was confirmed to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The 28-year-old had been New England's most productive wideout through the first eight games of the season, accruing a 37-406-4 receiving line on 55 targets. Bourne is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason.