The Patriots placed Bourne (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The transaction is merely a formality after Bourne was confirmed to have suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The 28-year-old had been New England's most productive wideout through the first eight games of the season, accruing a 37-406-4 receiving line on 55 targets. Bourne is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason.
More News
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Set to undergo MRI•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Scores first TD since Week 1•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Big volume in Sunday's loss•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Team-high yardage total in loss•