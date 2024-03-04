The Patriots have offered Bourne (knee) a new contract, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

The Patriots hope to re-sign him before March 11 when the impending free agent can begin negotiating with other teams. Bourne suffered an ACL tear in Week 8 of 2023, ending what was on track to be a career year with personal bests of 4.6 catches and 50.8 receiving yards per game. He said at the Super Bowl that he's ahead of schedule in his rehab and would like to re-sign with New England, though he also said part of his motivation for attending the big game in Las Vegas was to "get [his] name out there" for potential suitors in free agency. Bourne mostly served as a No. 3 receiver before 2023 in San Francisco and then New England, and that might be how a lot of teams view him as he rehabs from the severe knee injury in preparation for his age-29 season in 2024.