Though Bourne was active for Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, he didn't log any snaps in the contest, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

After recording four catches (on six targets) for 41 yards in the Patriots' overtime loss to the Titans in Week 9, Bourne was the odd man out among the team's wideouts Sunday. While he figures to re-enter the mix in the coming weeks, Bourne's off the fantasy radar until or unless he reclaims a key role in a New England WR corps that also includes DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, K.J. Osborn and Javon Baker.