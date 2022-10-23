Bourne (toe) isn't expected to play Monday night against the Bears, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.
With Nelson Agholor (hamstring) also iffy for the contest, rookie Tyquan Thornton is a candidate to log added Week 7 WR snaps if Bourne and/or Agholor are out or limited versus Chicago.
More News
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Questionable for Monday•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Remains limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: May have turf toe•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Catches one pass Sunday•