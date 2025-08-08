Bourne (lower leg) is not participating in warmups and will not play in Friday's preseason opener against the Commanders, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Bourne suffered a lower leg injury during last Friday's intrasquad scrimmage and hasn't practiced since. He'll look to get himself back on the practice field and be available for the Patriots' second exhibition game against the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 16. The absences of Bourne and Stefon Diggs (knee) gives the likes of Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Efton Chism more opportunities to get snaps with the offense during Friday's contest.