Bourne wasn't spotted in warmups in advance of Friday's preseason contest against the Panthers, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Though the Patriots aren't compelled to announce inactives in advance of preseason games, Bourne's absence from warmups is notable. While Bourne doesn't have any known injury concerns, Mike Reiss of ESPN points out that wideout was ejected from practice Tuesday following a practice scuffle.