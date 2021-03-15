The Patriots and Bourne agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
On the first day of the legal tampering period, New England has restocked its receiving corps with the additions of Bourne, wideout Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith. Bourne's versatility should allow him to stay on the field regularly, and he's coming off career bests in both catches (49), receiving yards (667) and targets (74) in 2020.
