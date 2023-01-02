Bourne was on the field for 28 of a possible 60 snaps in Sunday's 23-21 win over the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, en route to catching one of his two targets for 16 yards and carrying once for two yards.

After catching six of his nine targets for a season-high 100 yards and a TD in the Patriots' Week 16 loss to the Bengals, Bourne's role in the team's offense took a hit versus Miami, with Jakobi Meyers (nine targets) and Tyquan Thornton (seven targets) working as QB Mac Jones' top wideout targets in the contest. Looking ahead the New England's regular season finale this Sunday against the Bills, Bourne profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option.