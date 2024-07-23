Bourne (knee) will open training camp on the active/PUP list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne is bouncing back from a torn right ACL that he suffered last October, so it's not especially surprising that he isn't quite ready to practice as training camp opens. Previous reports relayed that Bourne anticipated being ready for Week 1 action, but while he's unavailable, DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, K.J. Osborn, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Javon Baker, Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton are slated to compete for slotting in the Patriots' re-tooled WR corps.