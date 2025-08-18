Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bourne (leg) will not practice this week and has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Bourne was rolled up in practice back on Aug. 1 and has been sidelined ever since, essentially missing most of training camp and the entire preseason. With the Patriots' additions to the wide receiver room over the offseason, Bourne's roster spot isn't guaranteed. Missing the summer certainly won't help his chances.